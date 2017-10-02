Top Stories
Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 10:00 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 3 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 3 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the third week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During the third week of competition, the couples were tasked with dancing to a song that reminded them of their guilty pleasures.

Couples could choose any unlearned dance, including three new styles – Charleston, jazz and jive.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

Victoria & Val – 22 out of 30
Nikki & Artem – 21 out of 30
Derek & Sharna – 21 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 25 out of 30
Nick & Peta – 21 out of 30
Vanessa & Maks – 23 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 21 out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 21 out of 30
Sasha & Gleb – 19 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 23 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 27 out of 30
