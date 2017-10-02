Jordan Fisher Becomes a Superhero for ‘DWTS’ Dance! (Video)

Jordan Fisher lived his dream of becoming a superhero during Guilty Pleasure Night on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old Hamilton actor and Disney Channel star did a Charleston dance with partner Lindsay Arnold during the live taping on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Jordan's guilty pleasure, his love of comic books, was incorporated into the dance. Judge Len Goodman deducted points from his score because he didn't think the routine was enough of a Charleston, but Jordan still earned a high score of 25 points out of 30.


Jordan​ and​ ​Lindsay’s - Charleston - Dancing with the Stars
