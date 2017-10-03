Dakota Johnson Supports Friend Luca Guadagnino at 'Call Me By Your Name' Premiere!

Dakota Johnson poses in a ruffled look while attending the Call Me By Your Name premiere during the 2017 New York Film Festival on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress was at the event to support the film’s director Luca Guadagnino, who she worked with on 2015′s A Bigger Splash and next year’s Suspiria.

Dakota will next be seen on the big screen in the movie Fifty Shades Freed, set for release on February 9, 2018.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Proenza Schouler dress and clutch.

