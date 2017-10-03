Top Stories
Tue, 03 October 2017 at 7:49 pm

Ryan Seacrest Shares First Look at Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan on 'American Idol'!

The American Idol reboot begins now!

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are officially shooting the audition episodes for the 2018 relaunch of Idol starting on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

Ryan shared a first peek at the three superstars in judge mode in a photo on his Twitter.

“Giving out golden tickets into the night. P.S. I’m hungry #thenextidol” he wrote.

He also posed with a photo of a purse hanging from his Idol chair.

“@lukebryan, @lionelrichie or @katyperry’s? Any guesses? #thenextidol” he joked.

One night before, Katy performed at Madison Square Garden as part of her Witness Tour.

Check out Ryan‘s behind-the-scenes pic below!
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: American Idol, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest

