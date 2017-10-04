'Fast & Furious 9' Release Date Moved Back One Year

The ninth installment of The Fast & The Furious franchise has been delayed by a year.

Originally, the new film was slated to be released on April 19, 2019, but Universal has just announced that the film will now hit theaters on April 10, 2020. The studio gave no reason for the shift, Variety reports.

Many of the franchise’s stars have made clear they will return for the new movie led by Vin Diesel. However, earlier in the summer, Michelle Rodriguez threatened to leave the franchise, and things may be up in the air with The Rock after his feud with Vin.

In addition, Universal announced that the Trolls sequel will move from April 10, 2020 to February 14, 2020.