Wed, 04 October 2017 at 8:57 pm

Survivor Fall 2017 - Who Went Home on 'Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers' Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (October 4) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This season was filmed between April and May of this year in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and the 18 castaways were split between three tribes: the Levu tribe (Heroes), the Soko tribe (Healers) and the Yawa tribe (Hustlers).

Simone Voted Out

Credit: Robert Voets; Photos: CBS
