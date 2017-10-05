Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 12:57 pm

Dakota Johnson Looks Cute on Her Birthday in NYC!

Dakota Johnson is celebrating her birthday while looking chic and stylish!

The newly 28-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted in the Tribeca neighborhood hailing a taxi and looking happy while chatting on the phone on her birthday (October 4) in New York City.

Dakota wore a red button-up over a white shirt, black jeans and boots.

Dakota was recently spotted supporting her friend, film director Luca Guadagnino, at the premiere of Call Me By Your Name in New York City.
Photos: BACKGRID
