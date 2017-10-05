Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 11:26 am

Demi Lovato Performs on 'Today' & Talks Sobriety - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato remains unapologetic!

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me crooner hit the Today stage early on Thursday morning (October 5) to perform her hit single “Sorry Not Sorry,” as well as title track “Tell Me You Love Me.”

The singer also briefly discussed her upcoming documentary Simply Complicated, as well as her ongoing sobriety for over the past five years.

During the show, Carson Daly presented Demi with a platinum plaque for “Sorry Not Sorry,” marking her tenth platinum-selling single.

Watch Demi‘s performance on Today below!
