'The Tick' Reveals Season One: Part Two Poster & Premiere Date!

The first season of The Tick is expanding into 2018!

Amazon Studios announced on Friday (October 6) that the second part of the Amazon Prime show’s first season will premiere on February 23, 2018, consisting of six all new episodes.

Along with the announcement, Amazon also revealed an exclusive poster to coincide with New York Comic Con.

The Tick co-stars Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Jackie Earle Haley, Valorie Curry and Brendan Hines.

The comic book-based web series first debuted on Amazon Video in 2016 before being picked up for a full season.

Check out the new poster for The Tick below!