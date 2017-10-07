Sat, 07 October 2017 at 3:20 pm
'Bachelor' Guys Strip Down for Charity - Watch Now
- DeMario Jackson and some of the other Bachelor guys stripped down on stage at a charity event – TMZ
- Little Mix just announced three new songs – Just Jared Jr
- Amal Clooney is so fashionable – Lainey Gossip
- These late night hosts are trolling Trump on Twitter – TooFab
- Here’s why a Harvey Weinstein lawsuit may be welcomed by the N.Y. Times – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: DeMario Jackson, Newsies, The Bachelor
Sponsored Links by ZergNet