Harvey Weinstein's Advisor Lisa Bloom Resigns

High-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom has resigned from her role as movie mogul Harvey Weinstein‘s legal advisor amid the accusations of decades of sexual harassment.

The news comes after a third of The Weinstein Company’s board members have resigned and Weinstein himself announced he will take an indefinite leave of absence from the company.

“I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement,” Lisa tweeted on Saturday morning (October 7).

Lisa previously defended her decision to represent Weinstein after even her own mother, lawyer Gloria Allred, spoke out against her client.

“As a women’s rights advocate, I have been blunt with Harvey and he has listened to me. I have told him the times have changed, it is 2017, and he needs to evolve to a higher standard. I have found Harvey to be refreshingly candid and receptive to my message. He has acknowledged the mistakes he has made. … He is an old dinosaur and learning new ways,” she said.