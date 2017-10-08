Jamie Dornan's Fan Got His Attention in a Very Funny Way on the Golf Course!

Jamie Dornan takes part in the final round of the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Championship at The Old Course on Sunday (October 8) in St Andrews, Scotland.

The 35-year-old actor has been competing alongside professional golfer Tyrrell Hatton all week at the big event. They’ve been playing really well together, and Tyrrell recently told a funny story about his time with Jamie on the course.

“Everyone has their battles, and dealing with frustration is mine,” Tyrrell told the Telegraph. “But it hasn’t been a problem this week, and Jamie can take a lot of credit for that. There was a nice moment on the first day when it was really cold by the time we finished. A woman shouted to him: ‘Over here Jamie, we’ve turned fifty shades of blue waiting for your autograph’. Things like that help to keep it fun.