Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 8:41 pm

Terrell Owens Celebrates His Late Grandma with 'DWTS' Dance - Watch Now!

Terrell Owens Celebrates His Late Grandma with 'DWTS' Dance - Watch Now!

Terrell Owens earned his highest score yet for his performance on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars!

The 43-year-old former football player performed alongside his partner Cheryl Burke during Most Memorable Year Night on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Terrell said that his most memorable year was when his grandmother was diagnosed with dementia as she was a huge influence on his life.

Terrell earned his highest score yet for his Viennese Waltz set to the tune of Whitney Houston‘s “I Have Nothing.” He got a 24 out of 30 points!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
