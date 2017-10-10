Cate Blanchett Releases Statement on Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Supports Women Coming Forward

Cate Blanchett is showing her support for the women coming forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress has worked with Weinstein on several films, including Carol, The Aviator, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and The Shipping News. She won one of her Academy Awards for The Aviator.

“Any man in a position of power or authority who thinks it’s his prerogative to threaten, intimidate or sexually assault any woman he encounters or works alongside needs to be called to account. It is never easy for a woman to come forward in such situations and I wholeheartedly support those who have,” Cate said in a statement to Variety.

It was just revealed that Harvey will be entering a treatment facility as early as this evening and his wife Georgina also announced that she’s leaving him.