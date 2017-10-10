Disney's 'Gigantic' Pulled from Schedule Due to Creative Issues

Disney is no longer moving forward with the upcoming movie Gigantic, based on the story of the classic Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale.

The project was being developed by the creative minds behind Frozen, Inside Out, and Tangled, but it seems some creative issues have stalled the film.

“It’s impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working,” Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull said in a statement to THR. “With Gigantic, we’ve come to that point, and although it’s a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now. We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we’ll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020.”

It is not yet known what the project being released in 2020 will be.