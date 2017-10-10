Tyler Perry's Madea Is Trump's New White House Communications Director in 'Tonight Show' Sketch!

Tyler Perry stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 9) as his iconic character Madea to field questions as the newest Trump administration White House communications director.

In the hilarious skit, Madea gets asked if she actually voted for Trump. “Hell, no. I didn’t vote for Trump,” Madea says. “Only two black people voted for Trump. One was Ben Carson and the other one is the man behind him at the rallies with the sign that says ‘Blacks for Trump.’ I’m not one of them. I voted for Hillary three times. Thank you very much.”

When asked about the administration’s handling of disaster relief, Madea said, “Well, have you looked at the administration? It is a disaster. And I’m the relief. Next.”

Tyler also chats about his inspirational book "Higher Is Waiting" and shares a clip of a recent humbling fan encounter caught on video



Madea Is Trump’s New Communications Director

Tyler Perry Gets Humbled by Well-Meaning Fans



Tyler Perry Isn’t Expecting Oscar Nods for ‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’