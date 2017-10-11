Anna Camp Celebrates Broadway Opening Night of 'Time and the Conways'!

Anna Camp rocks a dark-haired wig as she takes her bow during the Broadway opening night performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Time and The Conways held on Tuesday (October 10) at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.

The 35-year-old Pitch Perfect star then switched into a fringe-heavy dress to join her co-stars Elizabeth McGovern, Gabriel Ebert, Steven Boyer, Matthew James Thomas, Anna Baryshnikov, Brooke Bloom, Alfredo Narciso and Cara Ricketts on the red carpet at the official after party.

Time and the Conways takes place in 1919 Britain, where Mrs. Conway (Elizabeth) is full of optimism during the lavish 21st birthday celebration of her daughter Kay (Charlotte Parry). The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family’s dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump 19 years into the future, and the Conways’ lives have transformed unimaginably – Tickets are available here!