Cillian Murphy Joins Cherry Jones at 'The Party' Premiere in London

Cillian Murphy suits up for the premiere of his new film The Party on Tuesday night (October 10) at the Embankment Garden Cinema in London, England.

The 41-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Cherry Jones and Kristin Scott Thomas at the premiere held during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.

“After she receives a promotion and becomes the secretary of health, a British cabinet politician and her academic husband host a soiree for the political and intellectual elite that ends with blood on the floor,” Empire reports about the movie.



The Party will be released in the UK on Friday, October 13.

