John Mayer References 'Stop This Train' While Ringing in Dad's 90th Birthday

John Mayer enjoyed a night out with his dad to celebrate his 90th birthday!

The 39-year-old singer was spotted touching down at JFK Airport on Monday (October 9) in New York City.

He wore a white and yellow sweatshirt that read “Make Way for the Positive Day” along with khaki pants and sandals.

On Wednesday, John took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his dad Richard posing with a black and white cake (below).

“Happy 90th Birthday, Dad!” John captioned the pic. “Leave doting comments about my dad below. He’ll love scrolling through it. Also please stop this train. Thank you. 🎂.”

“Stop This Train” is, of course, the title of John‘s 2006 song, featuring the lyrics, “Had a talk with my old man / Said, ‘Help me understand’ / He said, ‘Turn sixty-eight, you’ll renegotiate. / Don’t stop this train / Don’t, for a minute, change the place you’re in / And don’t think I couldn’t ever understand / I tried my hand / John, honestly, we’ll never stop this train.’”

