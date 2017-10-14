Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 12:33 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Current War' Pushed to 2018 by Weinstein Company

The upcoming movie The Current War starring Benedict Cumberbatch is no longer being released this year amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The film was set to be released by The Weinstein Company on November 24, right in time for awards season. Now it will be out in theaters sometime in 2018, according to Deadline.

Benedict spoke out against Harvey‘s alleged actions this week.

“I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying and unforgivable actions,” he said. “We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you.”
