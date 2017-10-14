Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Host Beach Party Ahead of Rumored Wedding Weekend!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Body in Australia

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Ariel Winter's 12-Year-Old Niece is Making a HUGE Pay Day

Sat, 14 October 2017 at 8:55 pm

Eric Bana Joins Anya Taylor-Joy at BFI Awards 2017 in London

Eric Bana Joins Anya Taylor-Joy at BFI Awards 2017 in London

Eric Bana looks dapper in a black tux as he arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday night (October 14) at the Banqueting House in London, England.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the event by actress Anya Taylor-Joy who looked stunning in a sparkling gown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eric Bana

Other stars at the event included Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, and Hayley Atwell.

FYI: Anya is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Andrea is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress with Balenciaga boots. Hayley‘s dress is by Suzanne Neville.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 01
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 02
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 03
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 04
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 05
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 06
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 07
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 08
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 09
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 10
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 11
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 12
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 13
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 14
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 15
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 16
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 17
eric bana joins anya taylor joy at bfi awards 18

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor Joy, Eric Bana, Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr