Eric Bana Joins Anya Taylor-Joy at BFI Awards 2017 in London
Eric Bana looks dapper in a black tux as he arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday night (October 14) at the Banqueting House in London, England.
The 49-year-old actor was joined at the event by actress Anya Taylor-Joy who looked stunning in a sparkling gown.
Other stars at the event included Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, and Hayley Atwell.
FYI: Anya is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Andrea is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress with Balenciaga boots. Hayley‘s dress is by Suzanne Neville.
