Sun, 15 October 2017 at 4:47 pm

Taylor Swift Fans Share Fun Photos from London Secret Session!

100 of Taylor Swift‘s biggest fans were treated to one of the most exciting nights of their lives when she invited them to her home in London for a secret listening session and now there are photos!

Fans have taken to social media this weekend to share their meet and greet photos taken with Taylor on Friday night (October 13).

Taylor played the fans songs from her upcoming album Reputation and they are among the first people in the world to hear the new music.

In the picture featured as the main pic here, Taylor told twins Katie and Chloe that she wanted to be their triplet and they posed for the cute photo on the couch!

Taylor handpicked all of the fans who attended the event after following their accounts on social media for years and knew exactly who they were when they entered the meet and greet room!
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 01
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 02
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 03
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 04
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 05
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 06
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 07
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 08
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 09
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 10
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 11
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 12
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 13
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 14
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 15
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 16
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 17
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 18
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 19
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 20
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 21
taylor swift fans share photos from london secret sessions 22

Photos: Taylor Swift
Posted to: Taylor Swift

