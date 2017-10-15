Taylor Swift Fans Share Fun Photos from London Secret Session!

100 of Taylor Swift‘s biggest fans were treated to one of the most exciting nights of their lives when she invited them to her home in London for a secret listening session and now there are photos!

Fans have taken to social media this weekend to share their meet and greet photos taken with Taylor on Friday night (October 13).

Taylor played the fans songs from her upcoming album Reputation and they are among the first people in the world to hear the new music.

In the picture featured as the main pic here, Taylor told twins Katie and Chloe that she wanted to be their triplet and they posed for the cute photo on the couch!

Taylor handpicked all of the fans who attended the event after following their accounts on social media for years and knew exactly who they were when they entered the meet and greet room!