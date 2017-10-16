Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2017 at 6:24 pm

Catherine Zeta Jones Gets Glam to Kick Off MIPCOM in Cannes!

Catherine Zeta Jones Gets Glam to Kick Off MIPCOM in Cannes!

Catherine Zeta Jones is looking stunning at MIPCOM!

The 47-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a gorgeous lace dress for the opening night of the annual trade show on Monday evening (October 16) in Cannes, France.

Earlier in the day, she attended a photo call for the event, wearing another incredible black gown.

Catherine took to her Instagram to share a photo from her travels to France, writing, “Looking over The Med. Beautiful.”

FYI: Catherine is wearing Cushnie et Ochs at the photo call.

Check out Catherine‘s selfie below…
Photos: WENN
