Catherine Zeta Jones Gets Glam to Kick Off MIPCOM in Cannes!

Catherine Zeta Jones is looking stunning at MIPCOM!

The 47-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a gorgeous lace dress for the opening night of the annual trade show on Monday evening (October 16) in Cannes, France.

Earlier in the day, she attended a photo call for the event, wearing another incredible black gown.

Catherine took to her Instagram to share a photo from her travels to France, writing, “Looking over The Med. Beautiful.”

FYI: Catherine is wearing Cushnie et Ochs at the photo call.

