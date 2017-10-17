Amy Adams Opens Up About Fighting Her Own Fight as an Actress
Amy Adams is on the cover of T‘s 2017 Greats issue, out on newsstands on Sunday (October 22).
Here’s what the 43-year-old actress had to say:
On the Sony hack that revealed she and Jennifer Lawrence were being paid less than their male co-stars: “I don’t want to talk about my own experience because I fight my own fight and I feel comfortable doing that. There’s not a lot of empathy out there for celebrities…I spent a lot more time educating myself about what women executives get paid.”
On her early days in Hollywood and doubting herself: “I would go into auditions and it would be me and three model versions of me and I would never get the job…I always thought it’s an ‘it’ factor and I just don’t have ‘it.’”
On mentoring younger actresses: “It’s important to talk about inequality. But for me, where I feel most empowered is in educating myself and being, hopefully, a mentor for younger women. That’s more important. I offer any young actress I work with my phone number. I’ll tell them on set, ‘You don’t have to do that. You can say no.’”
