Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 5:37 pm

Jaime King Says Bob Weinstein Threatened Her After She Refused to Do 'Maxim' Cover

Jaime King is speaking out about her experience working with Bob Weinstein and how he threatened her career when she refused to do a Maxim cover to promote their project.

The former Hart of Dixie actress worked with The Weinstein Company on 2014′s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

Bob you called me at home and called me a [loser with] no career threatening me [because] I refused to do Maxim cover for you,” Jaime tweeted.

“I truly hope that the properties revert to their rightful owners as you/Weinstein board were fully aware & abusive to actors/filmmakers,” she added. “Sexual abuse is horrific. As is verbal/emotional abuse. So many artists/directors had beautiful films/careers destroyed by WC demands.”

Jaime‘s White Chicks co-star Busy Philipps responded to the tweet saying, “So much love to you Jaime.”
