Nicole Kidman Wears Blonde Wig & Spirit Shirt for 'Boy Erased'

Nicole Kidman wears a purple Spirit Day shirt with her film’s title Boy Erased on the front while on set on Tuesday (October 17) in Atlanta, Ga.

It’s not clear if this was part of a scene or just something the cast did together as a group.

Nicole is wearing a blonde wig for her role in the movie, which also stars Russell Crowe.

The film tells the story of “Jared (Lucas Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith,” according to Variety.