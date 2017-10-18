Chelsea Handler Ends Her Netflix Show After Two Seasons to Focus on Activism

Chelsea Handler is ending her Netflix talk show, Chelsea.

The 42-year-old comedian and talk show host made the announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday (October 18), simultaneously revealing her plans for moving forward into 2018.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” she wrote.

“For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Chelsea confirmed that her partnership with Netflix will continue with a documentary, and new episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of 2017.

See Chelsea‘s post below.