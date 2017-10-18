Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 7:00 am

Chrissy Teigen Shares Shirtless Snap of 'Daddy' John Legend

John Legend looks cool and casual while landing at LAX Airport on Sunday (October 15) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram the next day to let her followers know that “daddy’s home” by posting a shirtless photo of him!

John is pictured wrapped in a towel while holding their adorable daughter Luna. They look so much alike! See the full photo below.

