Wed, 18 October 2017 at 7:00 am
Chrissy Teigen Shares Shirtless Snap of 'Daddy' John Legend
John Legend looks cool and casual while landing at LAX Airport on Sunday (October 15) in Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram the next day to let her followers know that “daddy’s home” by posting a shirtless photo of him!
John is pictured wrapped in a towel while holding their adorable daughter Luna. They look so much alike! See the full photo below.
Photos: INSTARimages.com, Instagram Posted to: John Legend
