Is Shailene Woodley Dating Rugby Player Ben Volavola?

It seems that Shailene Woodley may be dating Fijian rugby star Ben Volavola!

The 26-year-old rugby player currently plays for North Harbour in New Zealand. According to Women’s Day, Ben was playing at a game in Hamilton, New Zealand last week where Shailene was there to cheer him on.

In addition, Shailene and Ben have been photographed together – once back in June at a nightclub and once by a fan at a game.

Shailene has been in New Zealand filming her new movie Adrift. She’s also been posting Instagrams with Ben seemingly in the photo, but not showing his face. Fans seem to think it’s Ben based on the multitude of comments. See one below!

Nothing official has been confirmed by Ben or Shailene.