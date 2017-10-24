Helen Mirren Is Scary in 'Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built' Trailer - Watch Now!

Helen Mirren is terrifying in the trailer for Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built!

The upcoming supernatural thriller, based on The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, released a scary teaser trailer on Tuesday (October 24).

Here’s a plot summary: On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on February 2, 2018.

Watch the teaser trailer below!