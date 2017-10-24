Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Tue, 24 October 2017 at 7:15 pm

Helen Mirren Is Scary in 'Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built' Trailer - Watch Now!

Helen Mirren Is Scary in 'Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built' Trailer - Watch Now!

Helen Mirren is terrifying in the trailer for Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built!

The upcoming supernatural thriller, based on The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, released a scary teaser trailer on Tuesday (October 24).

Here’s a plot summary: On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on February 2, 2018.

Watch the teaser trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS Films / YouTube
Posted to: Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr