Selena Gomez Releases Brand New Song 'Wolves' - Listen Now!

Is Khloe Kardashian Having a Baby Boy or Girl? Sources Say...

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 1:10 pm

Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Expecting Second Child!

Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Expecting Second Child!

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal are expecting their second child!

“We are so excited!” the 28-year-old businesswoman told E! News of her pregnancy. “This definitely wasn’t in the plan and we weren’t trying at all!”

“This gender reveal party is going to be epic,” the couple added. “We have had names for our angels since before Shaffer Jr. was born so, yes, we are all set on baby names.”

“Actually I haven’t really been sick at all but the cravings are real! All I want are raw oysters and steak! Which since becoming vegan has totally messed up my diet but as long as our miracle gets the nutrition it needs I will eat all the meat in the world!” she added.

The pair are already parents to an adorable son named Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., who was born last May.

Crystal can soon be seen on E!’s show The Platinum Life.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

