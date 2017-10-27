Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Emily Ratajkowski & Theo James Film 'Lying & Stealing' in LA

Emily Ratajkowski & Theo James Film 'Lying & Stealing' in LA

Emily Ratajkowski chats with a crew member in between scenes of her new movie on Wednesday afternoon (October 25) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actress and model showed off her hot body in lingerie, a leather trenchcoat, and heels as she spent the afternoon filming her new movie Lying and Stealing.

Emily was joined by her co-star Theo James as they filmed their upcoming romantic thriller.

Lying and Stealing is about “a handsome young thief pair with a beautiful actress to commit one last big daring heist,” according to Deadline.

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, Theo James

  • Noto

    A movie with Emily? Sounds like a flop.