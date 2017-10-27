Kendall Jenner Stops By Kim Kardashian's Birthday Bash!

Kendall Jenner helped her sis Kim Kardashian celebrate her birthday!

The 21-year-old model was spotted heading into Carousel restaurant on Thursday night (October 26) in Hollywood.

Kendall kept it casual in jeans and a white tee emblazoned with the word “techno.”

She was joined by other family members including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian for Kim‘s 37th birthday dinner.

Kendall‘s younger sister Kylie was notably absent while her other sis Khloe has been in New York City while doing press for her denim line Good American.