Behati Prinsloo Nails Halloween Costume with Skeleton Look

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo totally nailed her Halloween costume last night!

The model was a skeleton with a baby skeleton over her baby bump. Behati posted lots of Instagram Story snaps and videos during her night out with hubby Adam Levine, who was shirtless and wore skeleton makeup on his face.

If you missed it, Adam freed the nipple with his costume earlier in the weekend when he dressed in drag.

