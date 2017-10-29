Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 3:20 pm

Julia Michaels Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Jumping & Smiling at Chester Bennington Tribute

Julia Michaels is firing back at haters who had a problem with the way she acted at the late Chester Bennington‘s tribute concert this weekend.

“I refused to look bored and solemn for someone that wasn’t either of those things,” Julia tweeted. “I was there to help celebrate his life and his art and everything he’s accomplished and all the lives he’s changed. Not to mourn him.”

“Just an FYI to all the people that wrote horrible things about me jumping and smiling during the chester Bennington tribute,” she continued. “And also, people are so F*cking mean. So unnecessarily mean. Whoever hurt you, I’m sorry.”

Julia took the stage with Kiiara to sing “Heavy,” a song she co-wrote with the band, and was seen jumping and smiling during the performance.

Bebe Rexha also came to Julia‘s defense, tweeting, “Julia, unfortunately this world is filled with love and hate. Hate is confused love. You’re amazing keep your head up. Xoxo @imjmichaels.”
Photos: Getty
