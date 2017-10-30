Harvey Weinstein Gets Lifetime Ban From Producer's Guild

Harvey Weinstein has been permanently banned from the Producer’s Guild of America.

The PGA unanimously voted to begin the 65-year-old former film executive’s termination process on October 16.

Harvey then chose to resign from the guild, which the organization announced on Monday (October 30), and is now banned for life from being a member.

“In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behavior — with new reports continuing to surface even now — the Producers Guild’s National Board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership,” the PGA said in a statement. “This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct.”

“Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership,” the statement continued. “As stated previously, the PGA’s Officers and National Board of Directors have created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”