Mon, 30 October 2017

Liam Hemsworth Films 'Killerman' Action Scene with Diane Guerrero

Liam Hemsworth makes a run for it with Diane Guerrero while filming a scene for their movie Killerman over the weekend in Savannah, Ga.

The 27-year-old actor was seen with cuts and bruises all over his face while shooting the scene. Diane, best known for her work on Orange Is the New Black, was spotted cradling a fake baby bump.

Liam began filming the upcoming movie last week and he also went to the beach on Tybee Island, the same location he filmed his movie The Last Song with fiancee Miley Cyrus.
Photos: BackGrid USA
