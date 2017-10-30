Salma Hayek & Patrick Stewart Get Honored at 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival!

Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 11:56 am

Salma Hayek is all smiles while posing with her Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award backstage at Trustees Theater during the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday (October 29) in Savannah, Ga.

The 51-year-old Beatriz at Dinner actress was joined by Patrick Stewart, who received the Legends of Cinema Award, and Battle of the Sexes star Andrea Riseborough who received the Outstanding Supporting Actress Award.

Also in attendance at the festival for their Sun Dogs Q&A pane was Jennifer Morrison and Michael Angarano.

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) celebrates 20 years of cinematic creativity at the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. The festival, held in downtown Savannah, Georgia, runs from Saturday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Nov. 4.
Credit: Cindy Ord; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, Jennifer Morrison, Michael Angarano, Patrick Stewart, Salma Hayek Pinault

  • Koos

    WHY for gods sake?

  • meme

    Outstanding achievement? I don’t remember the last movie she was in.