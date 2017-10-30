Will Poulter Channels 'Toy Story's Sid For a Good Cause!

Will Poulter is finally channeling his animated look-alike – Sid from Toy Story!

The 24-year-old The Maze Runner actor dressed up as the toy-torturing character from the beloved flick for Halloween and supported a good cause at the same time!

“In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for! @antibullying pro,” Will wrote on his Twitter.

He added, “As this month is Bullying Prevention Month in the USA and Antibullying Week in the U.K. is just around the corner, I would really appreciate it if you could please give them a follow before you like or share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people.”

To find out more about Anti-Bullying Pro, head to their website!

Check out Will‘s costume and full message below…