Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 7:39 pm

Will Poulter Channels 'Toy Story's Sid For a Good Cause!

Will Poulter Channels 'Toy Story's Sid For a Good Cause!

Will Poulter is finally channeling his animated look-alike – Sid from Toy Story!

The 24-year-old The Maze Runner actor dressed up as the toy-torturing character from the beloved flick for Halloween and supported a good cause at the same time!

“In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for! @antibullying pro,” Will wrote on his Twitter.

He added, “As this month is Bullying Prevention Month in the USA and Antibullying Week in the U.K. is just around the corner, I would really appreciate it if you could please give them a follow before you like or share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people.”

To find out more about Anti-Bullying Pro, head to their website!

Check out Will‘s costume and full message below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Pixar, Twitter
Posted to: Will Poulter

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr