Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:20 am

Wendy Williams Faints on Air, Was Overheated in Halloween Costume

Wendy Williams had a really scary moment during the live taping of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, on Tuesday (October 31).

The 53-year-old talk show host was dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween and was introducing the costume contest on her show when all of a sudden it appeared as if she fell ill. Wendy fainted, and the screen cut to black on the live east coast feed.

When the show returned from commercial, Wendy told her viewers that she became overheated in the costume. We’re so happy it appeared as if Wendy was fine after this scary moment.

You can watch the moment in a video on TMZ.
