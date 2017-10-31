Wendy Williams Faints on Air, Was Overheated in Halloween Costume

Wendy Williams had a really scary moment during the live taping of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, on Tuesday (October 31).

The 53-year-old talk show host was dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween and was introducing the costume contest on her show when all of a sudden it appeared as if she fell ill. Wendy fainted, and the screen cut to black on the live east coast feed.

When the show returned from commercial, Wendy told her viewers that she became overheated in the costume. We’re so happy it appeared as if Wendy was fine after this scary moment.

You can watch the moment in a video on TMZ.