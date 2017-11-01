Dream Kardashian Had Multiple Halloween Costumes & Looked So Adorable In Them!

Dream Kardashian had a few different costumes ready to go, and she looked adorable in all of them for her first ever Halloween!

The almost one-year-old baby girl’s mom Blac Chyna posted photos of Dream wearing a Raggedy Ann costume, skeleton costume, and a costume that looked like a lobster! It appears as if Dream also spent time with her older half-brother King, who was also dressed like a skeleton.

Dream will be celebrating her first birthday in just a few days on November 10. Happy early birthday, Dream!

See the photos below!

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Click inside for more of Dream’s costumes…