Wed, 01 November 2017 at 12:10 pm

Dream Kardashian Had Multiple Halloween Costumes & Looked So Adorable In Them!

Dream Kardashian had a few different costumes ready to go, and she looked adorable in all of them for her first ever Halloween!

The almost one-year-old baby girl’s mom Blac Chyna posted photos of Dream wearing a Raggedy Ann costume, skeleton costume, and a costume that looked like a lobster! It appears as if Dream also spent time with her older half-brother King, who was also dressed like a skeleton.

Dream will be celebrating her first birthday in just a few days on November 10. Happy early birthday, Dream!

See the photos below!

