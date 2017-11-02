Angelina Jolie & Loung Ung Accept Award at Asian World Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung accept the Rising Star Award on behalf of First They Killed My Father star Sreymoch Sareum earlier this week during the Asian World Film Festival in the Los Angeles area.

Sreymoch Sareum portrayed the role of Loung Ung in the film, which is currently available to stream on Netflix. Angelina directed the film and also co-wrote it with Loung.

Today, it was just announced that Angelina and the accomplished writer and activist will be receiving an award at the Hollywood Film Awards this coming Sunday, November 5.