Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 2:50 pm

Angelina Jolie & Loung Ung Accept Award at Asian World Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie & Loung Ung Accept Award at Asian World Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung accept the Rising Star Award on behalf of First They Killed My Father star Sreymoch Sareum earlier this week during the Asian World Film Festival in the Los Angeles area.

Sreymoch Sareum portrayed the role of Loung Ung in the film, which is currently available to stream on Netflix. Angelina directed the film and also co-wrote it with Loung.

Today, it was just announced that Angelina and the accomplished writer and activist will be receiving an award at the Hollywood Film Awards this coming Sunday, November 5.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie loung ung award presentation 01
angelina jolie loung ung award presentation 02
angelina jolie loung ung award presentation 03

Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Loung Ung

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr