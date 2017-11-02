James Franco's Brother Dave Supports Him at IndieWire Honors

James Franco poses for a photo with his younger brother Dave while attending the inaugural IndieWire Honors on Thursday (November 2) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor, who will next be seen in The Disaster Artist, was honored with the Vanguard Award.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

Also in attendance were Creative Independence Award winner Kumail Nanjiani with his wife Emily V. Gordon and Lead Performance – Television winner Sterling K. Brown with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Trumaker suit with Kenneth Cole shoes.