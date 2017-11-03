Julianna Margulies Recalls Scary Experiences With Harvey Weinstein & Steven Seagal

Julianna Margulies is opening up about some scary experiences she had with Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal.

The 51-year-old The Good Wife actress recalled the encounters while making an appearance on SiriusXM Studios.

“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night.’…I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed…I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room…I sorta screamed my way out,” she explained.

Julianna added that she had a close call with Harvey at his hotel room too, saying, “He opened the door, in a bathrobe. I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at [my assistant], daggers…And he looked at me, furious…And he slammed the door. And, of course, I didn’t get the part.”

Julianna also said that she’s so glad that everyone is sharing their stories now.

“I think one thing people forget about women, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. When we band together the voice isn’t going to die. We’re not brushing anything under the rug anymore. We’re not shrugging this off,” Julianna said.