Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Aaliyah Costume: 'We Don't See Color in My Home'

Kim Kardashian is apologizing for offending anyone with her Aaliyah costume.

The 37-year-old reality star dressed up as the late music icon in an outfit inspired by her “Try Again” music video but some people took issue with the costume.

“I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire,” Kim wrote on her website.

She added, “I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists. For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axel Rose. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple!”

Check out Kim‘s costume below…