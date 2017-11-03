Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 7:14 pm

Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Aaliyah Costume: 'We Don't See Color in My Home'

Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Aaliyah Costume: 'We Don't See Color in My Home'

Kim Kardashian is apologizing for offending anyone with her Aaliyah costume.

The 37-year-old reality star dressed up as the late music icon in an outfit inspired by her “Try Again” music video but some people took issue with the costume.

“I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire,” Kim wrote on her website.

She added, “I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists. For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axel Rose. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple!”

Check out Kim‘s costume below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr
  • qiq

    I´m not really a fan, but I´m with her on this one 100%.

  • Sara

    All she screws are black men so she clearly sees color.