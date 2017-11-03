Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 10:25 pm

Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is officially parting ways with House of Cards and Netflix.

The 58-year-old actor and the streaming service will no longer be working together, following allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement, the company said that they will not be involved in production of the show while Kevin is included and will work with them during the show’s hiatus to figure out an alternative path.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” Netflix said.

It is rumored that production on the show will resume production after Thanksgiving.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: House of Cards, Kevin Spacey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    my heart is broken. Kevin Spacey was my favorite actor…why?