Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is officially parting ways with House of Cards and Netflix.

The 58-year-old actor and the streaming service will no longer be working together, following allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement, the company said that they will not be involved in production of the show while Kevin is included and will work with them during the show’s hiatus to figure out an alternative path.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” Netflix said.

It is rumored that production on the show will resume production after Thanksgiving.