Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 2:34 am

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are both guided by their faith and they went to not one, but two church services on Saturday (November 4) in Los Angeles.

The two music superstars were spotted in the late afternoon while attending their second Hillsong church service that day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena and Justin wore different outfits while going to church that morning.

The former couple have been spending a lot of time together the past couple weeks and now Justin is reportedly “waiting” for Selena to deem their relationship official.

“He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn’t feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together,” a source told People. “Justin still needs to win her family over and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person.”

50+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez going to church…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 01
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 02
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 03
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 04
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 05
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 06
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 07
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 08
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 09
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 10
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 11
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 12
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 13
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 14
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 15
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 16
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 17
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 18
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 19
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 20
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 21
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 22
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 23
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 24
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 25
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 26
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 27
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 28
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 29
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 30
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 31
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 32
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 33
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 34
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 35
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 36
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 37
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 38
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 39
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 40
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 41
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 42
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 43
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 44
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 45
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 46
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 47
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 48
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 49
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 50
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 51
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 52
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 53
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 54
justin bieber selena gomez attend second church service of the day 55

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr