Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are both guided by their faith and they went to not one, but two church services on Saturday (November 4) in Los Angeles.

The two music superstars were spotted in the late afternoon while attending their second Hillsong church service that day.

Selena and Justin wore different outfits while going to church that morning.

The former couple have been spending a lot of time together the past couple weeks and now Justin is reportedly “waiting” for Selena to deem their relationship official.

“He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn’t feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together,” a source told People. “Justin still needs to win her family over and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person.”

