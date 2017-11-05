Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 2:15 am

Larry David Makes Controversial Concentration Camp Joke During 'SNL' Monologue

Larry David is being slammed for a series of jokes he made about concentration camps during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The 70-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm actor hosted the episode on Saturday night (November 4) in New York City.

“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?” David said. He then tried to imagine the conversation he’d have with a woman inside the concentration camp.

“The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp,” he added. “‘How’s it going? They treatin’ you okay? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?’”

People on Twitter have been calling the jokes insensitive.


Photos: NBC
