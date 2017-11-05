'Served Like a Girl' Soundtrack Features All-Star Female Singers - Stream & Download!

The soundtrack for the documentary Served Like a Girl is here and it’s featuring some really amazing female artists.

The film shows a candid look at several American women as they transition from active duty to civilian life after serving tours of duty. Some of the artists featured on the Linda Perry-produced album are Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, P!nk, Little Mix, Lizzo, Lykke Li, Pat Benatar, and Natasha Bedingfield. You can now download the soundtrack on iTunes!

Natasha‘s song, “Hey Boy,” is the opening track and calls out Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump. You can watch the music video inside, which she filmed while pregnant.

Click inside to watch the music videos for “Hey Boy”…