Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:14 pm

Victoria Arlen Recruits Laurie Hernandez for 'DWTS' Trio Week - Watch Now!

Victoria Arlen Recruits Laurie Hernandez for 'DWTS' Trio Week - Watch Now!

Victoria Arlen made a special choice about who joined her team during Dancing With The Stars Trio Night!

The 23-year-old ESPN reporter and paralympian brought back fellow Olympian Laurie Hernandez to perform alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the Quaterfinals on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Together, the trio danced a Jive to “Magic” by B.o.B and were given a score of 24 out of 30 from the judges.

Earlier in the show, Val and Victoria also perofmred an Argentine tango to “Down” by Marian Hill and were given a 24 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Victoria and Val’s other dance…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Laurie Hernandez, Val Chmerkovskiy, Victoria Arlen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr